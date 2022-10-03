Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 29,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 296,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The company has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

