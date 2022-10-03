Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

