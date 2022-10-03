Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Decreased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 58,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 761,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

