Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.51. 121,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
