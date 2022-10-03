Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $173.26. 1,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,030. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average of $192.61.

