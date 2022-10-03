Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $18.33 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO traded up $3.01 on Monday, reaching $331.31. The stock had a trading volume of 51,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,865. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.