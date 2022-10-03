Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.94. 2,155,670 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53.

