Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,939,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,877. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.91.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

