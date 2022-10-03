Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.00. 18,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,058. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.44 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

