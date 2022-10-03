Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

