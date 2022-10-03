Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 148 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.44. 65,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

