Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 412 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.29. 277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,164. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

