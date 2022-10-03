InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 470,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

