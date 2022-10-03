Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IKTSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.3 %

IKTSY opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

About Intertek Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

