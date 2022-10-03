Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Intevac Stock Performance
IVAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,991. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.