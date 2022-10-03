Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,767. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

