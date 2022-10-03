Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $127.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.