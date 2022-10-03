Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. 61,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,018. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

