Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $17.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitae Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

