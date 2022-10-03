IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,363. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

