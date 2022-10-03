ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 18,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IS shares. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of ironSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,850,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after buying an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 5,168,600 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,325,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ironSource stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 5,049,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

