iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,699 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.