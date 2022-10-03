iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Trimmed by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,501 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $45.27. 37,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,337. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.