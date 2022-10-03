iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $719,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AOR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.44. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,291. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.