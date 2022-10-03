iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $52.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

