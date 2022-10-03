iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Trimmed by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.69. 34,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,626. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.