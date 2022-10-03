iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 5th Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49.

