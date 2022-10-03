iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Boosted by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.2% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,469,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $32.04. 591,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,610. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.