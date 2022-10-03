iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 68,512.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 662,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,106,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

