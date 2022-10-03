iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,786,925 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

