iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 130,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.28 on Monday, reaching $201.61. 104,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,021. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $197.03 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

