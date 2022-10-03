iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $213.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,531. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

