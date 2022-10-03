iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.43. 8,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.62 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.