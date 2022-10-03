iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 1,045.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,199 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

SUB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.72. 2,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $107.60.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

