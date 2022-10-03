iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $71,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $6.79 on Monday, reaching $226.05. 137,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,277. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.14.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.