iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.17. 84,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.