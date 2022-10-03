iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

