iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 39,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

