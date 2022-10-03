iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,679. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.