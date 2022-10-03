Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.40.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 0.6 %

ITUB opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 676.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,340,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 6,394,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.