Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.40.

ITUB opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $121,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 676.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,340,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 6,394,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

