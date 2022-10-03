Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading 9.1% Higher

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,231,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,716,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

