J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.68% of J&J Snack Foods worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,425. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.46.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $380.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

