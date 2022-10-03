John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 58,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,570. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

