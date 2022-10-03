JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Target Price to €4.30

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKPNY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

