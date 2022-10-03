JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £136

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 91.53 ($1.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 9,846.47 ($118.98). 285,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,794. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12 month high of £148.55 ($179.49). The company has a market cap of £17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,873.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,038.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

