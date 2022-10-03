JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $130.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.17. 607,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,209,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 243,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

