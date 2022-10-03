JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Lessened by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 567,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

JQUA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.04. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $45.77.

