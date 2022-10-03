KeeperDAO Price Tops $26.26 on Top Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $26.26 or 0.00136625 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is www.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars.

