Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ opened at $0.30 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

