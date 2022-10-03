Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,449.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $466,724.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,449.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,433 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

